• Andrew Krech, 35, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 19 at 310 W. Main St.

• Jon Dahl, 37, Red Wing, Minn., was arrested for a probation violation at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 19 at 310 W. Main St.

• Daniel Huppert, 25, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation at 11:25 am. Jan. 2 at 310 W. Main St.

• Aaron Place, 29, Spring Valley, was arrested for a probation violation at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 2 at 310 W. Main St.

• Kyle Brown, 37, Ellsworth, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct at 12:48 a.m. Jan. 4 after police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Beulah Street. After a phone call at 3:19 a.m. Jan. 4, he was again arrested for disorderly conduct and battery after it was determined a domestic incident had occurred.

• Angela Olson, 37, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 4 at 310 W. Main St.

Critter patrol

• A woman in the 100 block of Northview St. reported her black, grey, brown and white male cat missing (no collar) at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 19.

• A resident reported a black cat with green eyes missing from a home in the 100 block of South Oak Street at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 19.

• A male Sheltie with a light blue collar who goes by the name "Spot" was reported missing at 10:51 p.m. Dec. 20 from a home in the 500 block of East Main Street.

Piety Street calls

• A woman made repeated phone calls to police prior to police responding to a different resident who called them to 120 S. Piety St. at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21. The woman was reportedly "very upset" with everyone in the residence. Another person said the woman follows her around and bangs on doors. The woman was warned for her conduct. The woman then called police at 2:27 p.m. When police responded again, she was yelling but did not want to speak with police. Deborah Love, 59, Ellsworth, was arrested later that day at 5:38 p.m. for disorderly conduct when police were called back to the residence.

• Police received two separate phone calls about a woman yelling on the English Lutheran Church lawn at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 22. She also allegedly threatened two kids before heading to her residence, where witnesses said she was banging on her window and holding up pictures. The woman called 911 several times, but did not request EMS, fire or police. No one responded.

• Police later responded Dec. 22 to 120 S. Piety St. for a threats complaint, where a woman accused residents of manufacturing drugs and threatening her life. Upon contact with her, police observed no disorderly or criminal behavior there. The woman was calmed after an officer listened to her. All parties were advised of proper channels if the landlord wishes for the woman to leave.

• Police again responded to 120 S. Piety St. at 7:38 p.m. Dec. 23 where a woman was allegedly waving a hammer and making threats. Upon police arrival, the woman refused to open the door to her room and was speaking incoherently. She quieted after police spoke to her through the door, but wouldn't come out. The hammer was hidden for safety and the woman warned that more calls may result in an arrest. The woman called police again at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 23 and was speaking unintelligibly to dispatch. Frequent calls and threats were made to dispatch over the course of hours. The woman was found in her room during several checks with no signs of distress.

• Police returned to the residence at 5:04 a.m. Dec. 24 after several calls from the woman and tenants she lives with. Upon arrival, the woman ran to her room and slammed the door. Police waited in the hallway for 20 minutes to make sure other residents could attempt to go to bed, according to police reports. Police were again called to the residence by a tenant at 6:32 a.m. Dec 24, who said the woman was making threats. When police arrived she was again in her room; no violence or distress were observed. After police were called back again at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 24, the complainant was advised not to make contact with the woman, who was again in her room and wouldn't come out to speak to police.

• Police responded to 120 S. Piety St. at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 24 for misuse of 911. Police were unable to make contact with the subject. They returned after another call for a disorderly subject at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 24. Again, contact did not happen. Police returned at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 25 for another report of misuse of 911. They were unable to make contact with the subject. When police returned at 11:48 a.m., they were able to make contact with the individual in question and performed an emergency detention.

Wandering wallets

• A woman reported losing her wallet at 11:57 a.m. Dec. 19 at Nilssen's. Employees assisted her in looking for it, though it was not found. It contained $60 cash, a driver's license and credit cards.

• A woman reported lost credit cards at 12:31 p.m. Dec. 26 from the 200 block of Summit Avenue. She found receipts she had dropped in the parking lot, but not credit cards, which she believe fell out of her wallet.

Bar patrons head to hospital

• Police were called to 325 W. Main St. at 12:31 a.m. Jan. 1 for a man who had fallen and hit his head. Upon police contact, he was lying on the floor and said he felt tingly, but refused EMS. He appeared highly intoxicated. Police were called to an address in the 200 block of Piety Street at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1 by the same man, who said he was feeling numbness in his arms and legs and couldn't stand. He was taken to River Falls Area Hospital.

• Police took a report of a female being hit in the back of the head with a beer bottle at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 7 at 324 W. Main St. She was taken to the hospital.

Accidents

• Michael Borst, 70, Prescott, was heading eastbound on Highway 10 at Hill Street at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 29 when he lost control and entered the ditch

• Lois Nelson, 75, Ellsworth, spun out and struck a guardrail on the West Hill at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 29 on Highway 10.

• Shirley Martin, 73, Rochester, Minn., was driving eastbound on Main Street at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 29 when a vehicle pulled out from Chestnut Street and the two vehicles collided. The other vehicle, a black GMC Yukon Denali with a black bumper, left the scene. A witness said the Denali appeared to not stop at the stop sign and entered Main Street to cross it, but when it struck the Martin vehicle, spun around and headed East on Main Street before turning onto Grant. The witness said the front bumper appeared to be hanging.

• James Jean IV, 22, Ellsworth, struck a stop sign at the west entrance to the fairgrounds at 5:18 p.m. Jan. 1.

• Nona Stockwell, 82, Ellsworth, was backing out of her driveway at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 800 block of Lucas Lane when she struck a fire hydrant with her passenger door. There was no damage to the hydrant, and a minor scrape to her door.

Locked out

A woman called 911 and hung up at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 7. Upon police arrival at a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street, the woman told police her son had locked her out due to a broken door, and the stove was going and another adult present was in the shower. She was able to get back in. She was warned for using 911 for a non-emergency, hanging up on dispatch without providing information, and given the non-emergency number.

Miscellaneous

• An Ellsworth woman reporting harassing text messages from her children at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. She believed they were actually coming from the children's father. They were photographed and documented.

• A man reported to police at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 24 giving a ride to woman who wasn't "making much sense" and was under dressed for the weather. He dropped her off at 355 Main St. Police checked the area but could not find her.

• Police found a broken power pole at 4:17 a.m. Dec. 26 in the roadway of 490th after police noticed the power out south of the high school. The electric company was notified. A sex assault was reported to police at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 26. The complainant met with police at the police station.

• Truancy citations were mailed to two Ellsworth High School students Dec. 28. Each student had been issued multiple warnings.

• Police were called at 7:31 p.m. Dec. 28 to 455 E. Wall St. for a report of man with an injury to his head. The injury may have occurred during an altercation in the county. PCSO was called.

• A woman at a residence in the 400 block of North Maple Street called police at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 29 because she thought someone had been in her room. Police checked but could not find evidence that anyone had been in the room.

• A search warrant executed at 11:18 a.m. Dec. 31 at 113 S. Chestnut St. yielded THC and drug paraphernalia.