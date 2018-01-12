Police seeking information on Farmington armed robbery

READ MORE: Fire chief finalist outlines challenges | Rosemount rolls out innovative public engagement system

Security footage from the store shows two people entering the store in hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

Authorities said the suspects displayed a handgun and left the store on foot traveling north.

Police are also asking for the public's help identifying the logo on a red sweatshirt one of the suspects wore.

Authorities advise members of the public not to approach the suspects, who should be considered armed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Farmington Detective Shawn Scovill at 651-280-6725.