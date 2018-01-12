Search
    Police seeking information on Farmington armed robbery

    By Maureen McMullen Today at 10:57 a.m.
    Two suspects clad in hoodies and face coverings robbed a Kwik Trip store on Elm Street in Farmington Tuesday, Jan. 9. Farmington police Facebook photo. 1 / 3
    Two hooded and masked individuals displayed a handgun in a late-night robbery at the Elm Street Kwik Trip in Farmington Jan. 9. Farmington police are asking for assistance identifying the suspects. Farmington police Facebook photo. 2 / 3
    Farmington police are asking for assistance identifying the logo on a sweatshirt one of two suspects wore during a robbery at the Elm Street Kwik Trip earlier this week. Farmington police Facebook photo. 3 / 3

    Farmington police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an armed gas station robbery earlier this week.

    The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the Elm Street Kwik Trip in Farmington, according to police.

    Security footage from the store shows two people entering the store in hooded sweatshirts and face coverings.

    Authorities said the suspects displayed a handgun and left the store on foot traveling north.

    Police are also asking for the public's help identifying the logo on a red sweatshirt one of the suspects wore.

    Authorities advise members of the public not to approach the suspects, who should be considered armed.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Farmington Detective Shawn Scovill at 651-280-6725.

