Teens charged after vehicle window shot out in Somerset

Morua, of Somerset, is also charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage, marijuana possession and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Huot, of New Richmond, is also charged with two counts each of misdemeanor bail jumping and drug paraphernalia possession.

Judge Michael Waterman set cash bond for both teens at $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Croix County sheriff's deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a call of a shooting. The complainant, a 24-year-old man, said the driver's side window of his vehicle was shot out after an exchange with people he knew in another car.

The complainant said the passenger, later identified as Huot, was seeking payment for a bag of marijuana he'd sold the complainant. The complainant said he drove away when Huot told Morua to shoot, the charging document states.

That, according to the complaint, is when the complainant's window was shattered.

Both suspects were later apprehended by deputies.

Deputies spoke with Huot, who named Morua as the shooter of a BB gun. He also said the trouble started over the pot deal. Morua gave a similar account, but said it was Huot who did the shooting.

Preliminary hearings for both suspects were set for Wednesday, Jan. 10.