DA Michael Nieskes announced his decision in a Friday, Jan. 19, letter stating there will be no charges filed against deputy Brock Mrdjenovich in the shooting death of 14-year-old Jason Pero.

"I've completed my review and determined that the deputy's actions through the use of deadly force in this situation were justified by the circumstances he found himself in and that there is no criminal liability for the death of (Pero)," Nieskes wrote.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mrdjenovich encountered Nero, who was carrying “a large butcher knife” and refused numerous commands to drop it. Nero allegedly made two lunges toward the deputy before Mrdjenovich fired on the teen. Nero was later pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland.

The Department of Justice said initial reports indicate Pero “had been despondent over the few days leading up to the incident” and that a subsequent search warrant supported those suspicions.

Nieskes said in his letter that the deputy told Pero to drop the knife, but the teen "came at him," prompting Mrdjenovich to fire two fatal shots. Nieskes also notes in the letter that an autopsy revealed Pero had the fentanyl in his system — a drug for which the boy was not prescribed, Nieskes states.

There was no video recording of the incident and no other witnesses to the shooting, according to the letter.

Nieskes was asked by the Ashland County DA to review the case to avoid any conflicts of interest.