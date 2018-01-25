90 days for Woodbury man accused of assaulting 13-year-old

Gregory Jonathan Ames, 19, was convicted of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Washington County court Jan. 18. His sentence also comes with 25 years of supervised probation.

The charge, filed in March, stemmed from reports that Ames had been assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to the complaint filed in Washington County:

At least two friends of a 13-year-old reported to police that Ames had sexually assaulted the girl.

One friend of the victim said the girl described an assault through text message in which Ames made her perform sexual acts on him and wouldn't let her leave "to get help."

The friend told police the victim deleted the text messages after the friend advised her to report the incident to the police.

Another friend took screenshots of the conversation and provided them to the police. Among the screenshots was a photo showing an adult engaged in a sex act with the girl.

Two mandatory reporters with Washington County met with Ames at his home three days later, where he told them it was him in the photo.

In a police interview with the victim the next week, officers asked the girl if she knew why she was there. She asked if it was "because of what happened with Greg."

Ames turned himself in the next day, but declined to provide a statement.