Plea agreement reached in Red Wing murder case

Jones admitted in court Monday to getting into an altercation with Dangelo William Masterjohn, whom Jones said he considered a friend, inside a Sanderson Street home in the early-morning hours of April 18, 2017. Jones said a loaded firearm he was holding discharged.

Masterjohn is said to have exited the residence with a single gunshot wound and traveled down Sanderson Street where his body was found on the ground by Red Wing police, according to the criminal complaint.

The last-minute plea agreement avoided a court trial scheduled to begin Monday. A previous trial date of December 2017 was pushed back because a witness in the case made a substantial change in testimony.

Jones also has pending charges in Pierce County, where he was arrested at gunpoint April 18, 2017, after allegedly leading deputies there on a high-speed chase, according to court documents in Wisconsin.

Sentencing in the Goodhue County case is scheduled for May 9. Jones is being held without bail in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.