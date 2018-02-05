Austin James Hagen, 23, of Lakeville, has been charged with first-degree possession with intent to sell marijuana and second-degree possession, according to a Dakota County Attorney's Office news release Feb. 5.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said this is the second case within the past week that the office has made charges involving "gummies" containing THC.

"When products are shaped like candy, there is a not only a greater concern of possible overdose, there is also the concern that children will accidentally ingest them," he said in the news release.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lakeville officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 2 for an equipment violation. During the stop, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led the officer to find a large duffel bag. Inside the bag, the officer allegedly discovered several Tupperware bins containing over 99 pounds of candy-like "gummies" containing THC.

Hagen's first court appearance was made Feb. 5. Bail was set at $100,000 without conditions. His next court appearance will be March 15 in Hastings.