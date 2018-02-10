Harassment reported

• On Tuesday, Jan. 30, harassment was reported by a woman living on Coulee Road. She said her ex-boyfriend, and the father of her child, was harassing her. He was arrested last year for vandalizing her apartment and she said the judge then ordered a no contact order on him. She said the ex began calling and texting her again when he got out of jail last summer. She told him two weeks ago she would call the police if he didn't leave her alone. He texted her again on Friday, Jan. 26 telling her he loved her. No court order or protection order was on file in St. Croix County. An officer told her she would have to come to the department to fill out a written statement and provide dates and text messages.

• At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 a man reported harassing text messages from a woman that morning. He said the woman has a restraining order against him. He said he was in the garage when his mother saw a text to his phone from the woman, and she answered it. The woman said a detective was at her door, and she blamed him for it. He said he did not respond to the text and wanted the contact to stop. He said he would be changing his phone number. An officer attempted to contact the woman but her voicemail was full.

Arrest

At 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, April Branville, 26, Baldwin, was arrested for a probation violation at the probation office on O'Neil Road.

Sticky fingers

A citation was issued to Jared Eugen Agrey, 32, of New Richmond, for shoplifting on Wednesday, Jan. 31 around noon at Fleet Farm. Agrey told officers he grabbed a few things while shopping at the store, and had things in his hand so he put them in his jacket pockets. He did more shopping and forgot he had the items in his pocket. He paid for a tackle box and left the store without paying for ten different fishing lures totaling $50.34. He said he did not intend on leaving the store without paying for them.