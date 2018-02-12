Search
    Pierce County sheriff's blotter: Skim scam; Parking lot pot

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 6:00 a.m.

    Traffic trouble

    • Deputies responded at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 to a driving complaint at N1090 825th St. in Hager City. A complainant reported seeing a vehicle cross the centerline and possibly strike a barrier in Minnesota. The driver, a Hager City man, was found in a nearby bar. He was sober, but arrested for violating bond conditions.

    • Deputies responded to a collision involving a power pole at 11:06 p.m. Jan. 28 at 1108 Partridge Ave. in Elmwood. The vehicle fled the scene but was later found. A Spring Valley suspect was arrested for a probation hold.

    • Deputies responded Feb. 3 to a slide-in at 450th Avenue and 610th Street in Ellsworth. The driver, a 36-year-old Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

    • A deputy on patrol at 1:42 a.m. Feb. 4 followed a vehicle with no tail lamps and no plates on Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. The vehicle was spotted turning into a residence that didn't belong to him. The driver told the deputy he'd had the truck for three months but never registered it. He was ticketed for non-registration. The homeowner requested a tow to remove the vehicle.

    • A deputy on patrol at 9:28 p.m. Feb. 4 stopped a vehicle for loud exhaust and defective license-plate lights on the Hager hill in Hager City. The driver was determined unsafe to drive after field sobriety tests were issued. The vehicle was towed; the driver left with the tow truck.

    • A deputy checked on a disabled vehicle at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 4 at the top of the Hager hill in Hager City. The driver, an Ellsworth resident, was arrested for several active warrants, methamphetamine possession and a probation hold.

    Prescott burglary

    A burglary was reported Jan. 30 at W12138 508th Ave. in Prescott. Money and prescription drugs were reportedly missing.

    Skim scam

    A River Falls resident reported Feb. 2 that he believed he was the victim of a credit-card skimming operation while returning from Florida. He determined a suspicious transaction involved a donation to a foundation in Georgia.

    Parking lot pot

    Deputies conducted a bar check at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 3 at W4890 Highway 29 in Spring Valley. No violations were found at the bar, but a woman in the parking lot was found with pot. She was ticketed for THC possession.

    Miscellaneous

    • Purses were found Jan. 30 near the construction area on Trenton Island in the town of Trenton. They were placed in the department's evidence facility for 30 days.

    • A deputy on patrol at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 31 watched a man on probation walk into a bar at W6454 Highway 35 in Bay City. A check of the man's probation terms revealed he was prohibited from entering bars. The man, a 21-year-old Hager City resident, was arrested on a probation hold.

    • A $32 gas drive-off was reported Feb. 1 at N1817 785th St. in Hager City.

