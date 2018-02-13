Thorie retires from DA's office

"We wish Bill well on his retirement," Pierce County DA Sean Froelich said. "He'll be missed."

Filling Thorie's role as Pierce County's full-time assistant DA is Kaley Walker, who until last week had been working on a limited basis with the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office.

"We're excited to have her here," Froelich said, noting that Walker was in private practice before working in St. Croix County.

She is the latest addition to the office, which previously saw Adam Sticht hired as Pierce County's part-time prosecutor after his predecessor, Rory O'Sullivan, went into private practice with the River Falls-based Rodli, Beskar, Neuhaus, Murray & Pletcher firm. Sticht will continue splitting his time between Pierce and Buffalo-Pepin counties, where he serves in a similar prosecutorial capacity.

Thorie declined to be interviewed, saying he's not a "fan of the limelight."

Froelich called Thorie "a great person and mentor."

He possessed the right temperament for the job, Froelich said.

"He's just so relaxed and calm and reserved that he could approach any situation very methodically and very collected," he said. "That just made him approachable and made him think through things analytically and without overreacting."