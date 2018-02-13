Former Woodbury teacher among sex trafficking arrests

Andrew Henry Burfeind, 54 of St. Paul, faces a felony charge of felony charges of soliciting prostitution from someone age 13 to 16.

READ MORE: Attorney general outlines Super Bowl sex trafficking sting in St. Croix County | California woman sentenced for operating large-scale sex trafficking ring

According to the Washington County criminal complaint:

Burfeind responded to a Backpage.com post law enforcement placed as part of an undercover operation depicting the poster as a 15-year-old boy.

The complaint describes dialogue between the officer and Burfeind in which Burfeind arranges to pay to sexually assault the "boy" Jan. 27.

Authorities arrested Burfeind later that day at a Woodbury apartment, where he agreed to meet the poster.

Burfeind told police he knowingly agreed to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

He told officers he knew it was wrong and he had done this before.

Burfeind worked as a substitute teacher with School District 833 starting 2009 before gaining a full-time position in 2011. He left the district in 2014.

Previous RiverTown Multimedia articles from 2011 and 2013 describe Burfeind teaching geography classes at Woodbury High School.

A spokesperson with the school district said the a background check on Burfeind before his employment identified no concerns. The district received no complaints of misconduct during his employment.