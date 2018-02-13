Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Woodville
Authorities said a man arrested in St. Croix County was the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left an Amery woman dead.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 50-year-old Lisa Allen died Monday, Feb. 12 — three days after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Amery.
Witnesses to the Feb. 9 incident gave police the license plate and a description of the suspect's vehicle, which briefly stopped before allegedly leaving the scene.
Officers later found the car, a 2001 Saturn belonging to 59-year-old Michael George in Woodville. George, an Altoona resident, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and OWI-second offense and taken to Polk County jail on Saturday, Feb. 10.
He was later charged in Polk County Circuit Court with hit-and-run causing death, a felony. George was held on a $10,000 cash bond at his initial appearance Monday.