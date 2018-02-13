Search
    Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Woodville

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:50 a.m.

    Authorities said a man arrested in St. Croix County was the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left an Amery woman dead.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 50-year-old Lisa Allen died Monday, Feb. 12 — three days after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Amery.

    Witnesses to the Feb. 9 incident gave police the license plate and a description of the suspect's vehicle, which briefly stopped before allegedly leaving the scene.

    Officers later found the car, a 2001 Saturn belonging to 59-year-old Michael George in Woodville. George, an Altoona resident, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and OWI-second offense and taken to Polk County jail on Saturday, Feb. 10.

    He was later charged in Polk County Circuit Court with hit-and-run causing death, a felony. George was held on a $10,000 cash bond at his initial appearance Monday.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
