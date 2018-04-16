District attorney: New Richmond man killed son, 19

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered the $500,000 cash bond amount for Kayle Fleischauer, who was being held in St. Croix County jail on an investigations hold and on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Nieskes said investigators removed eight guns from Fleischauer’s town of Richmond home after the April 14 shooting death.

Defense attorney Katie Bosworth argued for a lower cash bond at the hearing, saying her client’s felony conviction was from nearly 25 years ago and “there is no indication that he’s a danger to the public.”

Nieskes contended the opposite was true, telling Waterman “the allegation is homicide of a family member — his son.”

“He is a danger to himself and the public,” Nieskes said.

The judge said he agreed with Nieskes’ rationale, saying the half-million dollars was appropriate, “given the nature of these very serious allegations.”

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified Chase Alan Fleischauer as the victim of a fatal gunshot wound to the head. According to a news release, the incident was domestic-related and an adult male — identified in court as Kayle Fleischauer — was taken into custody.

The incident was first reported at 4:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of 142nd Street in the town of Richmond.

According to the sheriff’s office:

Deputies and New Richmond police responded to a 911 caller who requested assistance for a man with a gunshot wound. One person at the scene unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts before EMS crews arrived, according to deputies.

Fleischauer was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County medical examiner at 6:37 a.m. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.

“Initial investigation found this was a domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the public,” the news release states.

Nieskes said at the hearing that Kayle Fleischauer was “highly intoxicated” when officers arrived.

Chase Fleischauer was a standout wide receiver at Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota, where he graduated in 2016. According to the team’s website, he was on the Central Lakes College (Brainerd, Minnesota) 2016 football team roster.

The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory continue to investigate the incident.