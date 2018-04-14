Search
St. Croix County authorities investigating 'suspicious' death outside New Richmond

    By Mike Longaecker on Apr 14, 2018 at 3:26 p.m.

    St. Croix County authorities said one person is in custody following a suspicious death early Saturday in rural New Richmond.

    According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:11 a.m. to a home in the town of Richmond. Officers found a 19-year-old man there dead “under suspicious circumstances,” the news release states.

    Neither the deceased nor the suspect were immediately identified, though the sheriff’s office said the death was not random and there is no threat to the public.

    The case remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

