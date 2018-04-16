Prosecutors charged Prosser, 41, with one count of burglary and two counts of felony theft involving special facts. He made his initial court appearance April 2, where he was released on a signature bond in advance of a May 10 preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint:

Pierce County sheriff's deputies were called to a burglary report just before 5 a.m. March 31 to a home on County Road G in the town of El Paso.

The victim said she arrived home to find her rear door broken in and her two dogs — a 7-month-old Mastiff/boxer mix and a 3-month-old Mastiff/Great Dane mix — missing. She immediately identified her ex-boyfriend, Prosser, as the suspect.

The woman said she'd been processing maple syrup with friends and family earlier in the evening before leaving with Prosser's cousin while Prosser followed in his own car. All three went to the cousin's house, where the victim rested and overheard Prosser telling his cousin he still had feelings for her. The cousin told him to go home and sleep it off, the woman recalled hearing.

Prosser then left in his car; the woman told officers who added that he would have had to pass her house on his way home.

She arrived home later to find tire tracks and footprints leading to her door, which was broken in. Dog tracks and footprints were seen leading back to the tire tracks that appeared to lead away from the house.

The woman told deputies she and Prosser had lived together for a few months in 2017 and that they'd picked out the older dog together. She maintained ownership of that dog after he moved out and later bought the second puppy herself.

Deputies went to Prosser's County Road N home in the town of Gilman and saw a Mastiff/boxer approach the door from inside the house. No one answered the door after several attempts to speak with Prosser.

He eventually opened the door while the investigator was returning with a search warrant. Both dogs were found inside and were returned to the woman.

Prosser gave the investigator different stories and said he was confused about what was happening before being arrested.