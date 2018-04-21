Child runs from man in vehicle

A suspicious person was reported on Spruce Drive at 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 6 after a child reported a man tried to coerce her into his vehicle. The child said the man pulled up near her and pointed at her from inside the car. She ran up to her house. The man did not say anything to her and the windows on his car rolled up. The man then drove off. An officer checked the area but did not find a matching vehicle.

Sticky fingers

A burglary was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday, April 7 at the T-Mobile Store on Crest View Drive. The front door was smashed out and the display phones were taken. The door to the back room of the business was still secure. A manager for the company said the phones stolen from the cases would be made non-operational. Another manager was working on sending surveillance video to police.

Kicked out of Agave

Police responded to a disturbance at Agave Kitchen on Second Street at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Two men said they were having a verbal argument that almost turned physical but members of both parties intervened so they would not fight. Both men were told they were not allowed back for the night.

Window damage

Property damage was reported on Second Street on Sunday, April 8 shortly after midnight. The reporting party said the front glass door to his apartment building was damaged. It appeared someone struck the door with force causing the glass to break in a spider web pattern. The damage is estimated at $500.

Counterfeit bills

Counterfeit bills totaling $40 were turned over to police at 3 p.m. Monday, April 9 from Walmart on Crest View Drive. Staff said the bills were received sometime on Sunday, April 9.