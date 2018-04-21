Bethel hears scale, signs of human trafficking

She's not alone. Emerson joined a panel of speakers including Matt Milligan of Casting Light, a St. Croix Valley-based trafficking organization; Lt. Cathy Borgschatz of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Katie Ryan of Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence to discuss the issue of human trafficking, and how to spot and report it.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime on the planet. Emerson said this is in part because it is being identified more, but it is still also growing.

"It is happening every day in our community," Emerson said.

Even in Hudson and the surrounding areas.

The Casting Light coalition started a couple years ago after community members learned a local middle school student was being groomed for trafficking.

"We were just floored early on that it was happening in our community," Milligan said.

With Interstate 94, a large truck stop and the nearby Twin Cities, Milligan said Hudson has risk factors for trafficking.

What is it

Trafficking has two pieces — labor and sex trafficking.

In local areas, labor trafficking is seen in places like restaurants, nail salons and the agriculture industry. Labor trafficking, Emerson said, can be hard to spot and build a case on, as it often appears like normal jobs.

"How do you know what's happening behind the scenes?" Emerson said.

Sex trafficking is often easier for people to wrap their heads around, she said.

"It at least registers in our brain that something's not quite right here," Emerson said.

The average age of entry for trafficking is 12-14, and 83 percent of those trafficked in the United States are U.S. citizens.

Emerson said it's important to know the difference between trafficking and smuggling. Trafficking is a crime against a person, while smuggling is a crime against a border.

"You don't have to have movement with trafficking," she said.

Trafficking in any form is defined as using force, fraud or coercion.

"Coercion is what we see the majority of the time," Emerson said.

Coercion uses grooming to find vulnerabilities with potential victims, and then manipulate them.

"It's so slow, it's so sneaky," Emerson said.

It's also one of the reasons trafficking crimes go unreported by those trafficked. Traffickers make victims believe that they made their own choices, and will suffer the punishment if they go to law enforcement.

The laws are not keeping up with the growth of trafficking, Emerson said. Many of the laws rely on the same framing as drug trafficking, which has a different business model. Drug traffickers bring in more and more product to sell, while traffickers can sell one victim over and over again.

"A criminal can make more money selling people than they can selling drugs with less risk of getting caught," Emerson said.

Local law enforcement are in the infancy stage of focusing more on the issue, Borgschatz said, and it comes down to resources. With traffickers often moving around, they cross jurisdictions.

"We know we can't work these cases individually," she said.

Changes at the Wisconsin legislative level are helping, Emerson said. Some of the biggest changes include expanding the definition of trafficking to include transporting, recruiting, advertising, as well as threatening to withhold an addictive substance.

"We're trying to constantly change this law to keep on top of where the traffickers are at," Emerson said.

Another victory came this month when the federal government seized Backpage, a site used to advertise trafficking. Congress approved an act making it illegal to knowingly facilitate sex trafficking, through means like advertising.

"If you're making money off selling people, you're a secondary pimp in my mind," Emerson said.

How to help

Victims often come from a place of vulnerability, but Emerson said when talking about exploitation, the definition of vulnerability needs to be widened. There's no poster child for trafficking.

"It can happen to anyone," she said.

Which is why there's not a neat checklist to spot someone who's being trafficked, Emerson said.

Signs to look for include changes in behavior, clothing or physical appearance, an older significant other, disappearing for large stretches of time, a barcode or name tattoo, not having access to their personal documents or not speaking without a specific third party present.

When these signs are seen with someone people know, Emerson said they should talk to them.

"We do something, we care about people," she said.

If trafficking is suspected, citizens should contact local law enforcement, or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

Ryan of Turningpoint works locally with sex trafficking survivors. Though Turningpoint is known as a domestic violence and sexual assault resource, Ryan said they address trafficking as well because it often occurs alongside domestic violence and sexual assault. The crimes also involve similar power and control dynamics, and the survivors need similar services.

Education is an important aspect of addressing the issue of trafficking, Ryan said. Turningpoint has programs at the schools that deal not only with trafficking, but the underlying issues that play into it like consent, healthy relationships, objectification, microaggressions and body safety.

When it comes to labor trafficking, something everyone can do is be a conscientious consumer. This includes looking for certified products, researching products before purchase and spreading the word.

Change comes from acting within an individual's sphere of influence, Emerson said, at work, at church and in the community.

"We don't all have to change our lives," Emerson said.