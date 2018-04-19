The man was arrested after allegedly fighting with three St. Croix County Sheriff's Office deputies in midstream after being tracked down and grabbed by a police dog.

The suspect, identified in the St. Croix County jail roster as Jess D. Malone, 33, was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer, battery to law enforcement, methamphetamine possession and a probation hold.

Sheriff Scott Knudson said the incident occurred on such an inaccessible stretch of the river that the suspect and the deputies had to be floated to Star Prairie on a boat launched by New Richmond Fire and Rescue.

Malone was checked out at a hospital before being jailed. Knudson said formal charges are expected later Thursday in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Jewel Street in Star Prairie, where police and deputies were called to car that lost control. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger, later identified as Malone, allegedly took off running north on Highway 65.

Knudson said a deputy confronted Malone in the middle of the roadway and reported seeing him put his hands into his waistband while ignoring commands to lie down.

The sheriff said Malone then ran into a wooded area near homes, prompting the K-9 team to be summoned. The K-9 tracked the man to a field north of town before cutting west toward the Apple River.

Knudson said a deputy found Malone hiding under uprooted trees and ordered him to surrender. Malone then went into the river in an attempt to get away, the sheriff said.

Deputies followed him into the river and allegedly watched Malone dig into his pants and put something in his mouth. The sheriff said Malone fought three deputies in the fast-moving current before he was Tased and handcuffed.

Knudson said Malone told the deputies he had swallowed "a couple grams" of methamphetamine.

The New Richmond crew then floated the suspect and officers to the Star Prairie village park, where an ambulance was waiting.

The driver from the original Star Prairie traffic incident, a St. Croix Falls man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI, according to jail records.

In spite of the struggle and concerns about hypothermia, the sheriff said neither Malone nor the officers sustained serious injuries.

"A job well done by all," Knudson said.