Hudson man convicted of child porn charges

State investigators executed a search warrant at Nerbonne's home in May 2016 after agents discovered an Internet address sharing suspicious files. The internet address was registered to Nerbonne's Hudson home.

A criminal complaint states Nerbonne admitted to searching for and downloading child porn, but denied liking the material.

Investigation of files taken from devices at his home revealed at least 45 child porn videos, according to the complaint.

Sentencing is set for June 11 before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham.