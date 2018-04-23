Hudson man convicted of child porn charges
A sentencing hearing was set for June after a Hudson man entered pleas to three counts of child porn possession.
John E. Nerbonne, 73, pleaded no contest to the charges at an April 4 hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court. Two other child porn charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
State investigators executed a search warrant at Nerbonne's home in May 2016 after agents discovered an Internet address sharing suspicious files. The internet address was registered to Nerbonne's Hudson home.
A criminal complaint states Nerbonne admitted to searching for and downloading child porn, but denied liking the material.
Investigation of files taken from devices at his home revealed at least 45 child porn videos, according to the complaint.
Sentencing is set for June 11 before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham.