Possible school threat reported in Prescott

Prescott School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza said all possible threats to the school are reported and looked into.

“Recent, legislative actions at the state level require all incidents to be reported to the police regardless if they are valid or invalid statements by a student,” Spicuzza said.

Funk said the school district was notified and worked with the police and sheriff’s department on the matter. He said everyone worked together for the safety of the district.

“A safety plan was put in place,” Funk said. “Parents were notified.”

At this time, Funk said they are finishing the investigation and will finish the report which will be sent to Pierce County Human Services for a possible referral. However, at this time Funk said they believe students and staff are safe to go to school.

“No indication at this point that there was any ability to follow through with the plan,” Funk said about the alleged threat.

Spicuzza agreed that the incident did not pose a threat to students and staff.

“We complete a risk assessment internally and address internal concerns based on information we gather and then receive from law enforcement,” Spicuzza said. “[There] was no direct threat to others or to students on Friday.”

Funk said as always this was a cooperative effort between the Prescott police, PCSO and the school district to keep everyone safe.