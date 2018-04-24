St. Croix County ERU team called for Baldwin incident

Members of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office emergency response unit (ERU) eventually arrested the suspect, Jonathan G. Nagy, without incident at his 1020 Seventh Ave. home.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged th 31-year-old with felony terroristic threats and two misdemeanors—possession of a firearm while intoxicated and threatening to harm by computer message. Judge Michael Waterman ordered Nagy to be held on a $5,000 cash bond at his initial appearance Monday.

A criminal complaint states Baldwin police were called at 8:08 p.m. Saturday to the home of a woman who lives near Nagy. She said Nagy sent her a text threatening to kill her fiance once he got home, according to the charging document.

The texts allegedly referenced a ".45 and an 'AR,'" and that Nagy was "locked and loaded." The woman told officers her fiance was due to arrive home shortly.

Officers went to Nagy's home and knocked on the door without a response. An officer peeked in a window and spotted a man sitting cross-legged next to a rifle propped up on a bipod pointed toward an entry door, the complaint states.

The ERU was summoned and neighbors were told to either leave or stay in their homes. Klinker's Corner Bar, located about 30 feet from Nagy's home, was evacuated.

Tactical officers made contact with Nagy through the armored car's PA system. The complaint states he eventually walked out of the home and was arrested without incident.

Nagy, who officers said smelled of alcohol, requested a lawyer after being brought to jail.

A search of the house turned up one gun, the complaint states — a Savage 93R17 rifle. The charging document states the rifle's bolt had been removed. About 140 rounds of .17HMR ammunition were found in the room with the gun, according to the complaint.

The fiance eventually arrived at the scene and told police he and Nagy had been at odds before, the complaint states. He told police he was on probation and that his probationary terms prohibited him from contacting Nagy.

Nagy's preliminary hearing is set for May 1.