After 36 years on Hudson force, retiring officer charts new course to the links
A longtime Hudson police officer left no doubt about his plans for retirement Tuesday.
“From now on, I’ll be on the driving range, not the firing range,” officer Ed Rankin announced just before 10:30 a.m. April 24.
The announcement served as the final transmission after Rankin’s 36-year career in law enforcement, noting that, moving forward, “the only chases will be beer chasers.” He retired Tuesday and was congratulated by a St. Croix County dispatcher in response.
“Congratulations, and may there be lots of eagles and birdies in your future,” the dispatcher said in recording Rankin’s end of watch.
