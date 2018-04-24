Search
    Listen: After 36 years on Hudson force, retiring officer charts new course to the links

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:53 a.m.
    A longtime Hudson police officer left no doubt about his plans for retirement Tuesday.

    “From now on, I’ll be on the driving range, not the firing range,” officer Ed Rankin announced just before 10:30 a.m. April 24.

    The announcement served as the final transmission after Rankin’s 36-year career in law enforcement, noting that, moving forward, “the only chases will be beer chasers.” He retired Tuesday and was congratulated by a St. Croix County dispatcher in response.

    “Congratulations, and may there be lots of eagles and birdies in your future,” the dispatcher said in recording Rankin’s end of watch.

    Listen to the full audio from Rankin's end-of-watch call in the attached video.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
