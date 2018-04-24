The announcement served as the final transmission after Rankin’s 36-year career in law enforcement, noting that, moving forward, “the only chases will be beer chasers.” He retired Tuesday and was congratulated by a St. Croix County dispatcher in response.

“Congratulations, and may there be lots of eagles and birdies in your future,” the dispatcher said in recording Rankin’s end of watch.

Listen to the full audio from Rankin's end-of-watch call in the attached video.