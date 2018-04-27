Ellsworth police: School incidents; Hillcrest trespassing

School incidents

• Ellsworth High School officials called police at 3:22 p.m. April 5 for a student who had marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student said she brought the items to school and was going to give them to a friend to get rid of them. The student's mother was notified.

• Police were called to an address in the 400 block of Piety Street at 5:13 p.m. April 5 by a teacher who said he or she had found an inappropriate photo of male genitalia on a student's phone. The parents spoke with police; discipline was left up to the parents and the photo deleted.

• An Ellsworth mother brought her son's laptop, phone and tablet to police at 6:12 p.m. April 6. She said her son had nude photos on his phone and has been texting someone who claims to be a 14- or 16-year-old female. Sexual conversations were had and her son was asked for credit card information.

• Police were notified of a workplace harassment and inappropriate sexual statements at 8:39 a.m. April 17 at Ellsworth High School.

• Two students were found in possession of an e-cigarette on school grounds at 11:32 a.m. April 17. The school handled the incidents.

• Ellsworth High School requested a K-9 for locker checks at 9:04 a.m. April 20, performed by Pierce and Goodhue counties. They were completed without incident.

• Police investigated a running vehicle at 10:02 p.m. April 20 in the Ellsworth High School parking lot. A couple inside told police they were "making out." They were told to be on their way.

Hillcrest trespassing

Police were called to Hillcrest Elementary, which was in the midst of being demolished, at 6:53 p.m. April 6 for three individuals who were inside the kitchen area of the building. They were placed in cars to stay warm while their parents were contacted. Tobacco and weed pipes were observed on the subjects. A 16-year-old River Falls boy will be cited for trespassing and possession of tobacco. A 16-year-old River Falls girl will be cited for trespassing, tobacco and possession of THC after admitting to owning the marijuana pipe. She said it would test positive for THC. She also had a pack of cigarettes, which she said she stole from a family friend. A 15-year-old Ellsworth girl was cited for trespassing.

DQ dreamin'

A Dairy Queen employee reported a woman had been "nodding off" in her car at 7:36 p.m. April 10 before driving south on Oak Street. The car was found at the owner's address parked and unoccupied.

Miscellaneous

• A tornado drill was held at 1:45 p.m. April 12. The sirens at Ellsworth Elementary, the Pierce County Fairgrounds, Summit Avenue, DarRay, the fire hall, and Maple Street were reported as working.

• A Cenex employee reported a white diesel truck had been running since 4 a.m. April 12. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. The police shut the truck off, threw the key on the floor and locked the door.

• An Ellsworth woman was taken to the ER after taking pills and drinking, at 6:59 p.m. April 16.

• A woman in the 200 block of Panther Drive reported at 1:03 p.m. April 18 that a man walking by had taken out an ASP type baton and chased her dog like he was going to hit it. She said the dog never left her property. She felt the man's actions were aggressive and excessive and wanted the incident documented.

• Police responded to a home in the 400 block of South Piety Street for a third grade child who was unresponsive and possibly not breathing at 1:44 p.m. April 20. On arrival, she was breathing and became responsive.

• A juvenile walked into Broz Bar at 2:59 p.m. April 21 and said she was hungry and that her mom was passed out. Police accompanied the child back home, where they spoke to the mother, who said she works overnights. Food was visible and the home was in order. The child was warned not to leave the home while the mother is asleep. The case will be forwarded to Human Services.

• A burglary was reported at 515 Railroad Ave. at 8:19 a.m. April 22 with forced entry. Nothing appeared to be stolen.