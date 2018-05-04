• Deputies reported to 650th Street/State Highway 29 near River Falls for a report of cows on the roadway on April 23. When officers got there the cows were back in fence, but police did notify property owner that it was reported that cows had been out.

• Police responded to a complaint of pigs that have been loose for weeks at W167 170th Ave., Plum City on April 24. Owner has been contacted to contain his pigs.

Burglaries reported

• A burglary was reported at W8637 174th Ave. in Hager City on April 24.

• A burglary was reported at W7698 770th Ave., River Falls, on April 26.

• Police responded to County Trunk AA/20th Avenue, Maiden Rock on April 27 for a burglary that had happened earlier in the month.

Possible child abuse reported

A complainant reported possible child abuse to the sheriff's office on April 23. Photos were taken and forwarded to Children, Youth and Families Office; the complainant was instructed to contact the jurisdiction in which the incident allegedly happened.

Power pole fire

Power company was notified on April 23 after police responded to a possible power pole on fire at 490th Street/Wisconsin Highway 72; grass around the power pole was charred.

Dog bite in Prescott

A reported dog bite occurred at W11980 Highway 29, Prescott, on April 24. The victim went to Hudson Hospital and an order of quarantine was issued to the dog owner.

Attempted fraud in Maiden Rock

A woman in Maiden Rock reported possible fraud on April 25. She was texted and asked to give a person an Amazon gift card code so she could receive a large amount of money through a grant. The woman did not purchase a card or give out bank information.

Miscellaneous

• Police responded to a verbal dispute at N3296 County Trunk K in Hager City on April 23. The parties were separated when police arrived.

• Police responded to N6002 Highway 63 in Beldenville on April 25 for a possible disorderly conduct. Upon arrival the male subject agreed to leave.

• A shooting complaint was made on April 27 in Ellsworth. Officers responded to a complaint of someone shooting firearms in the area but were unable to locate suspicious persons or observe any loud noises.