    Police: ATM, safe stolen in Kozy Korner burglary

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:29 p.m.

    Police are investigating an overnight break-in to one of North Hudson’s most popular establishments.

    North Hudson Police Chief Mark Richert confirmed Thursday that a burglary was reported at Kozy Korner. He said an ATM and a small safe were reported stolen. Video poker machines were found damaged in an apparent effort to take cash.

    There was evidence of forced entry during the burglary, which Richert said occurred between 2:10-6 a.m. Thursday.

    The incident remains under investigation by police. Richert said with information about the break-in is asked to call the non-emergency line at  715-386-4701.

