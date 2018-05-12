Hudson police: Gun found in motel; Suspicious park incidents

Don't drive drunk

A man flagged down an officer on Second Street to report being hit in the face after taking keys from a man passed out in a parking lot on Sunday, April 29. The man said he did not want to press charges, but wanted to make sure the man did not drive. An officer located the man who had passed out with the driver side door open. He denied striking the other male, was given his keys back and directed to a sober cab.

Gun found in motel

A handgun found in a room at Super 8 Motel brought officers to Dominion Drive on Sunday, April 29. The gun was in a room that had not been checked out of, but the guests had left and put the card in the room. After clearing the gun, it was picked up by its owner from the Hudson Police Department.

Suspicious park incidents

• On Sunday, April 29 a mother reported she was playing with her child at Lakefront Park around 6 p.m. when an unknown male came out of nowhere and was trying to make small talk with her and her son. The woman said he appeared to be persuading her son that it was OK to walk in the water. She said she felt weird and walked away with her son, and the man watched them the whole time. She then returned to the beach when another male showed up and was following them around. The man followed for a while before splitting off. A search of the area did not find any men fitting either description.

• A woman reported suspicious people at 8:20 p.m. Monday, April 30 at Weitkamp Park. The woman said a man and woman arrived to the park and were speaking an unidentifiable language, possibly Italian. She said she confronted the couple after observing them point at her children playing. The couple then left the park.

Vehicle keyed

Police responded to reports of a man running down Eleventh Street keying vehicles on Monday, April 30 shortly before 3 a.m. The complainant said he woke to someone knocking on the front door, and went downstairs to find a man speaking with his roommate before being told to leave. He then saw the man possibly touch his arm to three vehicles on the road. The complainant found scratches on all three vehicles. The roommate said she had met the man at the bars downtown earlier that night and did not know why he came to the residence. Damages to the vehicles was estimated at $1000. No subject could be located in the area.

Student's mother makes report

At 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 30 a mother made a complaint that her child had been hit by a teacher at Hudson Middle School that day. The student said he was in class working on homework on his computer when the substitute teacher asked what tabs he had open. He told her they were all related to his math assignment when the teacher said, "I know what you were doing" and hit him in the head with some papers. The incident was reported to another teacher, and the student and his mother spoke with school administration. Administration said other students in the classroom gave conflicting reports on how many papers the teacher had hit the student with. Administration spoke with the teacher and informed her it was unacceptable behavior. The mother said she did not appreciate the "joking" reaction from the school and decided to report to police.

Open door causes concern

A woman arrived home at 4 p.m. Monday, April 30 to find her front door open on Hazel Court. Two officers cleared the residence, no one was located and the house appeared to be in order. The resident did not notice anything missing. She said the wind could have pushed the door open.