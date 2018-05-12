Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Motorcycle flees officer; Dog bites FedEx driver
Motorcycle flees officer
An officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for multiple violations at 1:13 a.m. May 7 at 150th and 810th streets in Hager City. The motorcycle attempted to flee, crashed and the subject fled on foot. The officer did not apprehend the subject but was able to identify the person; charges were forwarded to the district attorney's office for fleeing an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Report of woman screaming in woods
An officer responded to a complaint of an unknown vehicle and a woman screaming in the woods at 1:22 a.m. May 2 at W8330 County Trunk K. The officer located the vehicle but was unable to find anyone in area.
Possible eagle injured
An officer responded to N1090 825th St. Hager City for a possible injured eagle at 6:44 a.m. May 1 but was unable to locate bird.
Dog bites FedEx driver
A FedEx driver was bitten by a German Shepherd at 3:49 p.m. May 2 at W869 County Road PP near Elmwood. A quarantine order was issued for the dog.
Trespassing reports
• An officer responded to N1236 Seventh Street in Bay City at 5:49 p.m. May 5 for reported trespassing in nearby buildings.
• Officers responded to 590th Street and County Road EE in Bay City for a shooting complaint in the gravel pit at 5:12 p.m. May 6. The landowner said people did not have permission to be there; the officer asked them to leave and warned them they were trespassing.
Sticky fingers
An officer responded to W3613 Highway 35 in Maiden Rock at 3:53 April 30 for a suspected theft. A woman said she was missing an Amazon Fire tablet that believed it was stolen.
Miscellaneous
• An officer stopped a person for operating ATV on the highway on 985th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City at 8:16 p.m. April 30. The officer passed information on to a recreational officer.
• Police responded to 907 Main St., Plum City, for a report of a male who had been asked to stay off school property at 4:58 p.m. May 1. An officer made contact with the subject who agreed to leave for the day.
• Police reported to N7211 Highway 65, River Falls, for an out of control resident at 7:01 p.m. May 1. Northwest Connections was contacted and Chapter 51 was completed.
• Police responded to a complaint of threatening texts in Hager City at 2:23 p.m. May 4. The complainant said he was receiving harassing text messages from a person who was terminated from his place of employment. The officer documented the texts and is waiting for a call back from suspect.