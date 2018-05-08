Driver in crash that killed Hudson's Goeltz headed to trial
The case of a Hudson man accused in a crash that killed a Hudson woman more than two years ago will go to trial next month in Minnesota.
Assistant Washington County Attorney Tom Wedes said negotiations with attorneys did not yield progress in the case, which is now set for a June 18 jury trial.
"We don't see eye to eye," Wedes said Monday, April 30, before a pretrial hearing.
Fleming is charged with one count of misdemeanor reckless driving by consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk in the Feb. 29, 2016, crash that killed a separate driver, 22-year-old Megan Goeltz.
Prosecutors allege the West Lakeland (Minnesota) Township crash occurred while Fleming was distracted by his phone. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.