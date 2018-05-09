Jones sentenced for fatal 2017 shooting in Red Wing

“I wake up every day and go to sleep every night with D’Angelo on my mind,” Masterjohn’s mother, Michelle Masterjohn, told the court Wednesday. She said she can’t get the image of her son lying on the sidewalk out of her mind, adding her family will never be the same without him.

“To know D’Angelo was to love him,” added Kelly Byers, Masterjohn’s girlfriend of two years. She said he loved his family, especially his son.

Several people in the courtroom wore T-shirts honoring Masterjohn.

Charles Deonta Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent in February. He admitted to getting into an altercation with Masterjohn, whom Jones said he considered a friend, in a Sanderson Street residence when a loaded firearm Jones was holding discharged.

Jones will serve at least two-thirds of the 128-month sentence in prison, with the possibility of the remaining third served on supervised release with a clean prison record. He will receive 342 days credit for time already served.

Jones also pleaded guilty in February to discharging a firearm in a municipality, though no sentence was pronounced for the lesser included offense.

He was further sentenced Wednesday to 13 months for an unrelated fifth-degree drug possession charge from 2015 and one year for a 2017 weapon possession charge. Both sentences will be served concurrently with the the 128-month sentence.

Jones offered condolences to Masterjohn’s family in court Wednesday prior to sentencing, as well as apologized to his family and Masterjohn’s family.