Firefighters were called at 4:34 a.m. May 11 to 404 County Road J in the town of Pleasant Valley, about 10 miles northeast of River Falls.

No details were immediately available. Google Maps imagery indicates a house once stood on the property; charred remains seen from the road Friday included two vehicles among the debris.

A deputy on scene said access to the property was restricted since it was a crime scene. Dispatch records indicated a theft was reported at 5:18 a.m. Friday at 461 County Road J — about a half-mile north of the fire.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said that report was a vehicle theft that resulted in a pursuit into Pierce County, where a suspect was arrested.

“We are looking to a strong possibility that these two are connected,” Knudson said of the fire and the theft. “However, all scenes remain active.”

He said the state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene as well.

Firefighters from River Falls, Woodville, Hammond, and Roberts responded to the call.