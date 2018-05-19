Pierce County Sheriff's blotter

Stolen vehicle

Officers assisted St. Croix County Sheriff's office with a traffic stop concerning a stolen vehicle at 5:27 a.m. May 11 on 890th Avenue / Highway 63, Baldwin. A subject was arrested and transported to St. Croix County Jail.

Possible EHS threat

The sheriff's office was informed by Ellsworth PD about a possible threat complaint at Ellsworth High School at 8:13 a.m. May 9. An officer spoke with all parties involved and the situation was resolved.

Report of cow stuck in mud

Officers reported to W5774 Highway 10, Ellsworth at 1:08 p.m. May 10 for a complaint of a cow stuck in the mud. Upon arrival the officer was unable to find the cow.

Motorcyclist cited after fleeing officer

An officer attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Trevor J. Holst, Hager City, for multiple violations at 1:13 a.m. May 7 in Hager City. Holst attempted to flee the officer and crashed and fled on foot. He was arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer and operating without a valid license.

Officers respond to domestic calls

• Police responded to W2332 County Trunk G, Elmwood, for a verbal domestic call at 12:56 p.m. May 7. The subjects were separated and officers gave a male subject a courtesy ride.

• Police responded to an alleged domestic violence incident at W6453 610th Ave., Ellsworth at 2:15 p.m. May 7. The suspect's parents denied allegations and said they would have the suspect call sheriff's office.

• PCSO deputies and Prescott police officers reported to a 911 hang up call at N6387 1307th St., Prescott at 10:05 p.m. May 7. The address had a previous history of domestic violence. When officers arrived they arrested Yosheena L. Turner, Prescott, for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

• Police responded to N3365 County Trunk KK, Hager City, at 10:32 p.m. May 8 for a domestic. Officers spoke to both parties who agreed to stop drinking and calm down for the night.

Miscellaneous

• An officer responded to vehicle vandalism complaint at W9849 805th Ave, River Falls at 12:32 p.m. May 8.

• Police were called N1823 785th St., Hager City, at 9:16 p.m. May 11 where a company reported they found a bag of marijuana in the store. The bag was put in evidence; no suspects were listed.

• Sheriff's deputies responded at 2:10 p.m. May 8 to W8099 230th Ave., Hager City, where a woman wanted it documented that her ex-boyfriend was making vague threats to her.

• An officer responded at 8:33 a.m. May 7 to W3750 570th Ave., Ellsworth, where woman said she believed three pitbull puppies had been dumped.

• Police were called at 5:10 p.m. May 9 to N4120 210th St., Elmwood, where a complainant said he received two text messages from a man asking about the welfare of his wife. An officer spoke with the man who said he would stop contacting the complainant. Police returned to the address at 2:47 p.m. May 12 for a dispute over property. The parties agreed to be civil while property was being collected.

• An officer reported to N7193 1170th St., Prescott, at 5:34 p.m. May 8 for an alleged burglary that had taken place earlier in the day.

Accidents

• Deputies responded to one-vehicle rollover at 690th Avenue / County Trunk E near River Falls at 5:58 p.m. May 10. The driver, Todd R. Ames, Prescott, was transferred by EMS to River Falls Area Hospital and cited for operating motor vehicle after revocation and unreasonable and imprudent speed.

• Officers responded to 620th Street / County Trunk EE, Bay City at 10:21 a.m. May 13 for a two-motorcycle crash. Both drivers had minor injuries but refused EMS.

• Vehicle driven by Xiange Fu, 34, Ellsworth, lost control on Highway 63 north of 570th Avenue in the Town of Ellsworth at 9:57 p.m. April 15. The vehicle crossed the center line and went through a ditch and struck two trees. No injuries for for driver or passenger Jianhua Zhao, 58, Ellsworth, were reported.

• Vehicle driven by Nicholas L. Sale, 23, Ellsworth, went into a ditch and struck an embankment after not being able to make a turn on a curve on 650th Avenue in the Town of El Paso at 1:50 p.m. May 6. The driver had suspected minor injuries and was taken to River Falls Area Hospital.

• Vehicle driven by Benjamin M. Erickson, 33, Ellsworth, collided with a vehicle driven by Garrett L. Sanford, 29, River Falls,before it struck a tree on Highway 65 near 920th Street in the town of River Falls at 4:45 p.m. May 9. Sanford had slowed down for a vehicle in front of him that was turning when Erickson hit him. No injuries were reported for either driver or Sanford's passenger Megan J. Grab, 27, Maiden Rock. Erickson was cited for following too closely.

Pierce County Jail book-ins

May 7

Angela M. Denucci, 43, Turtle Lake, by sheriff, probation hold.

Travis J. Doran, 27, Prescott, by Prescott PD, first degree sexual assault of a child older than 13.

Payton L. Gentry, 19, Superior, by sheriff, misdemeanor theft; released on signature bond.

Gregory A. Girgen, 61, Ellsworth, by sheriff, possession schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia; released on signature bond.

Benjamin T. Julen, 21, St. Paul, by sheriff, misdemeanor theft, obstructing or resisting an officer, possession of controlled substance; released on signature bond.

Warren A. Kocurek, 58, Rosemount, by sheriff, warrant for failure to appear; released on signature bond.

Clinton J. Long, 39, Pine City, by River Falls PD, disorderly conduct.

Lisa M. McCuen, 30, Elmwood, by department of corrections, probation hold.

Troy. G. Secord, 50, La Crosse, by sheriff, warrant for failure to appear; released on signature bond.

Justina M. Thobe, 26, Ellsworth, by sheriff, physical abuse/child recklessly cause bodily harm; released on signature bond.

May 8

Nikki J. Schorn, 56, Ellsworth, by sheriff, contributing to delinquency of child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia; released on signature bond.

Yosheena L. Turner, 24, Prescott, by sheriff, substantial battery, disorderly conduct; released on signature bond.

May 9

Michelle R. Doran, 25, Prescott, by Prescott PD, child neglect/initial contribute; released.

Mason J. Fahey, 26, Prescott, by Prescott PD, disorderly conduct; released on signature bond.

Mason J. Fahey, 26, Prescott, by Ellsworth PD, probation hold.

Raya E. Godwin, 21, Ellsworth, by sheriff, misdemeanor retail theft.

Michael K. Huffman, 34, Hager City, by Ellsworth PD, probation hold, disorderly conduct, obstructing or resisting an officer; released on signature bond.

May 10

James M. Leonard, 24, Ellsworth, by sheriff, probation hold.

Mark D. Mahoney, 42, Hudson, by sheriff, operating while intoxicated.

Michael M. Mason, 44, River Falls, by River Falls PD, probation hold.

Toni L. Yarrington, 31, homeless, by sheriff, warrant for failure to appear, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.

May 11

Andrew J. Armstrong, 31, Anoka, by sheriff, warrant for failure to appear; released on signature bond.

Molly L. Condon, 26, Menomonie, by Prescott PD, contempt of court-disobey order, disorderly conduct; released.

May 12

Vincent T. Chute, 25, St. Paul, by sheriff, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense; released on $500 cash bond.

Megan A. Hamann, 17, River Falls, by River Falls PD, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.

May 13

Jordan M. Borst, 27, Beldenville, by Ellsworth PD, felony bail jumping.

Jessica M. ButtSchmidt, 22, Prescott, by Prescott PD, disorderly conduct; released on $150 cash bond.

Jeremy R. Steffan, 37, Prescott, by Prescott PD, disorderly conduct, felony intimidate victim-threat of violence.

Joshua T.A. Winston, 26, Blaine, by River Falls PD, disorderly conduct; released.