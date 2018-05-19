Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Stolen vehicle; Possible EHS threat
Downed tree causes power line issues
An officer responded to a tree that fell across road and damaged power lines on HIghway 35 in Maiden Rock at 9:21 p.m. May 7. The officer helped with emergency lights and shutting down the highway until highway and utility crews could make the road safe.
Stolen vehicle
Officers assisted St. Croix County Sheriff's office with a traffic stop concerning a stolen vehicle at 5:27 a.m. May 11 on 890th Avenue / Highway 63, Baldwin. A subject was arrested and transported to St. Croix County Jail.
Possible EHS threat
The sheriff's office was informed by Ellsworth PD about a possible threat complaint at Ellsworth High School at 8:13 a.m. May 9. An officer spoke with all parties involved and the situation was resolved.
Report of cow stuck in mud
Officers reported to W5774 Highway 10, Ellsworth at 1:08 p.m. May 10 for a complaint of a cow stuck in the mud. Upon arrival the officer was unable to find the cow.
Miscellaneous
• An officer responded to vehicle vandalism complaint on 805th Ave, River Falls at 12:32 p.m. May 8.
• Police were called to 785th St., Hager City, at 9:16 p.m. May 11 where a company reported they found a bag of marijuana in the store. The bag was put in evidence; no suspects were listed.
• Sheriff's deputies responded at 2:10 p.m. May 8 to 230th Ave., Hager City, where a woman wanted it documented that her ex-boyfriend was making vague threats to her.
• An officer responded at 8:33 a.m. May 7 to 570th Ave., Ellsworth, where woman said she believed three pitbull puppies had been dumped.
• Police were called at 5:10 p.m. May 9 to 210th St., Elmwood, where a complainant said he received two text messages from a man asking about the welfare of his wife. An officer spoke with the man who said he would stop contacting the complainant. Police returned to the address at 2:47 p.m. May 12 for a dispute over property. The parties agreed to be civil while property was being collected.
• An officer reported to 1170th St., Prescott, at 5:34 p.m. May 8 for an alleged burglary that had taken place earlier in the day.