Stolen vehicle

Officers assisted St. Croix County Sheriff's office with a traffic stop concerning a stolen vehicle at 5:27 a.m. May 11 on 890th Avenue / Highway 63, Baldwin. A subject was arrested and transported to St. Croix County Jail.

Possible EHS threat

The sheriff's office was informed by Ellsworth PD about a possible threat complaint at Ellsworth High School at 8:13 a.m. May 9. An officer spoke with all parties involved and the situation was resolved.

Report of cow stuck in mud

Officers reported to W5774 Highway 10, Ellsworth at 1:08 p.m. May 10 for a complaint of a cow stuck in the mud. Upon arrival the officer was unable to find the cow.

Miscellaneous

• An officer responded to vehicle vandalism complaint on 805th Ave, River Falls at 12:32 p.m. May 8.

• Police were called to 785th St., Hager City, at 9:16 p.m. May 11 where a company reported they found a bag of marijuana in the store. The bag was put in evidence; no suspects were listed.

• Sheriff's deputies responded at 2:10 p.m. May 8 to 230th Ave., Hager City, where a woman wanted it documented that her ex-boyfriend was making vague threats to her.

• An officer responded at 8:33 a.m. May 7 to 570th Ave., Ellsworth, where woman said she believed three pitbull puppies had been dumped.

• Police were called at 5:10 p.m. May 9 to 210th St., Elmwood, where a complainant said he received two text messages from a man asking about the welfare of his wife. An officer spoke with the man who said he would stop contacting the complainant. Police returned to the address at 2:47 p.m. May 12 for a dispute over property. The parties agreed to be civil while property was being collected.

• An officer reported to 1170th St., Prescott, at 5:34 p.m. May 8 for an alleged burglary that had taken place earlier in the day.