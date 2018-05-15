Search
    Standoff follows stabbing report in Prescott

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:07 p.m.
    Crime scene tape was pulled up around an Ash Street home in Prescott after a man there was arrested. Police rushed to the home minutes after a stabbing was reported about five blocks away. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    A man is arrested outside an Ash Street home in Prescott Tuesday, May 15, after officers tried for hours to get him to come out of a house. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Pierce County SWAT team officers closed in Tuesday, May 15, on a Prescott home after an hours-long incident on Ash Street. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Reports of a stabbing led to a heightened police presence Tuesday in Prescott, where an hours-long standoff concluded just before 3 p.m.

    Pierce County scanner traffic indicated a woman on Flora Street reported being stabbed in the abdomen after 10 a.m. Scanner reports indicated she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

    Minutes later, officers rushed to an Ash Street house believed to be connected to the incident. A man at the house was in negotiations with officers for nearly three hours, according to scanner reports.

    The Ash Street incident drew a large law enforcement response that included the Pierce County SWAT team, which was on the scene when the man left the home and surrendered to officers.

    A reporter observed the man exiting the home and lying down as officers approached and cuffed him. Scanner traffic indicated students at nearby schools weren't allowed to leave until an all-clear message was issued at about 3 p.m.

    Between 15-20 law enforcement personnel were seen in the area of Ash and Court streets.

    Officials from Prescott police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office were not immediately available for comment on the series of events, or the condition of the stabbing victim.

    Check back for updates.

    RiverTown Multimedia reporter Alec Hamilton contributed to this report

