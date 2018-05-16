The suspect, identified in the Pierce County Jail roster as 46-year-old Jason J. Kulla, was being held on suspicion of intentionally causing great bodily harm. Funk said reports have been sent to the Pierce County District Attorney’s Office and that formal charges will be reviewed on Wednesday.

The incident began to unfold at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, when a woman on Flora Street reported being stabbed in the abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Police learned the woman had fled the scene of the stabbing to seek help in the neighborhood. According to Prescott police, officers learned the suspect was at a nearby home. Scanner traffic identified the home as Kulla’s residence — 557 Ash St.

Funk said the stabbing wasn’t a random act.

Police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the house and eventually spoke with the suspect by phone. Police said Kulla contacted relatives who relayed information to police.

The suspect’s statements prompted neighboring schools to go into lockdowns that weren’t lifted until the all-clear was given.

That occurred at 2:53 p.m., when — after extensive negotiations with the man — he surrendered to officers without incident.

A reporter observed Kulla exiting the home and lying down as officers approached and cuffed him. The Ash Street incident drew a large law enforcement response that included the Pierce County SWAT team, which was on the scene when the man left the home and surrendered to officers.

Other agencies assisting Prescott police were officers from River Falls, Ellsworth, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. Prescott’s public works and fire departments also assisted, along with firefighters from River Falls.

Funk said the case remains under investigation.

RiverTown Multimedia reporter Alec Hamilton contributed to this report