Anthony P. Cardarelli, 32, was charged with the felony offense and drug paraphernalia possession following a May 1 arrest in the town of Hudson, where sheriff's deputies found his vehicle hung up on railroad tracks.

He was released from St. Croix County jail May 3 on a signature bond that was co-signed by his mother.

Cardarelli was convicted in October 2014 of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, who initially charged him with a felony for the offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

A St. Croix County sheriff's deputy on patrol at 8:19 p.m. May 1 came upon a vehicle hung up on train tracks on County Road A near Dorwin Road in the town of Hudson. A man, who appeared disoriented to the deputy, was seen outside the vehicle.

The deputy identified the man as Cardarelli and noted signs of impairment — bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and difficulty in maintaining his balance.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle driving erratically so she followed it for a couple miles. During that time she watched the vehicle nearly collide head-on with another car. Cardarelli's vehicle then left the road and got stuck on the tracks.

Deputies examined Cardarelli's vehicle and found a marijuana pipe in plain view. Cardarelli told officers he had been taking opioid-addiction medication in prescribed amounts. He refused to perform field sobriety tests but said he would blow into a Breathalyzer, the results of which revealed a 0.00 blood-alcohol concentration.

Deputies reviewed Cardarelli's criminal history and learned he had previous drug-related impaired driving convictions. He was then arrested on suspicion of OWI involving controlled substances.

Cardarelli made state headlines in a 2014 hunting incident when he shot and wounded an off-duty Washington County Sheriff's Office commander who was scouting hunting land when a startled Cardarelli opened fire after hearing movement.

His OWI conviction history dates back to 2004, with the most recent conviction from 2014.

Cardarelli returns to court May 23.