SV police chase yields Hudson theft suspect

Dustin M. McLeod, 25, was charged with felony charges of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer, concealing stolen property and possession of THC (second and subsequent offense) April 18 in Pierce County Circuit Court. If convicted, McLeod could face up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine for each offense.

According to the complaint:

A Spring Valley police officer responded to a possible domestic violence incident occurring in a black car with Minnesota plates near North Third Street and McKay Avenue in Spring Valley at 7:45 a.m. April 17.

A female witness said she saw a male and female arguing in the car and when the female tried to get out, he wouldn't let her. She followed the vehicle and called 911.

Police saw a car matching the description heading south on McKay Avenue. The officer activated his lights and siren before the car turned right onto First Street; it was speeding. The officer saw some papers had been thrown out of the car onto the street. The car then turned left onto Newman Avenue without stopping at the stop sign. The officer saw a black bag had been thrown from the car onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle stopped at Newman Avenue and Terrace Street when Pierce County Chief Deputy Jason Matthys pulled in front of the vehicle.

McLeod, upon police contact, admitted to having marijuana in his pocket. Police also found a large amount of cash, a checkbook, his wallet and a bag of green, leafy substance. The 23-year-old female passenger was placed in Matthys' vehicle.

McLeod denied any altercation with his girlfriend and said he was holding her from falling out of the vehicle as the doors come open sometimes. He said they were trying to get to the casino in Turtle Lake, but GPS took them the wrong way. He also denied fleeing the officer or throwing papers and the bag out of the car.

The papers, gathered from the road, belonged to Hudson resident Michael Speltz. McLeod then told police his brother uses the car and said he had no idea who the bag belonged to.

The female passenger told police the bag was stolen from a gas station in Hudson earlier that morning by a man who is in Spring Valley. She said she and McLeod were going through the bag at the stop sign and arguing over the money inside it when McLeod grabbed it from her and some of the money ripped in half.

When asked again about the bag, McLeod started to tell police that he found it sitting in a parking lot, but soon admitted it was stolen from a car parked at Kwik Trip in Hudson. While searching the car, police found a bag belonging to the female passenger, which contained a pair of new ladies underwear still on the hanger with tags attached. She told police she stole them from the Stillwater Walmart at 2:30 a.m. that morning. McLeod admitted to stealing a candy bar from Walmart too.

The checkbook found in McLeod's pocket belonged to Speltz. When police began reading McLeod his rights, he told police he had information on drugs and drug houses and wanted to share it. He begged to not be taken to jail so he could go get his son later. The woman was taken to Ellsworth to wait for a ride and was told charges would be forwarded to the Pierce County District Attorney.

Hudson police confirmed a theft report had been filed by Speltz earlier that morning, including the bag, $1,000 in cash, an iPhone, iPad, wallet and checkbook, totaling about $3,000 in merchandise and cash. A search warrant was obtained and the remaining items were found in McLeod's vehicle. The THC found in his pocket weighed 3 grams.

McLeod has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Pierce County Circuit Court at 10:15 a.m. July 10. According to court records, he was also charged in Pierce County with felony theft movable property (repeater) May 8 and is scheduled for an initial appearance on that charge at 1 p.m May 16.