Ellsworth man charged with repeated child sex assault

If convicted, Ehman faces up to 60 years in prison.

According to the complaint:

Police received a report from Pierce County Human Services on Dec. 20, 2017, regarding alleged sexual contact between a 15-year-old female and Ehman. A Pierce County investigator and Pierce County child protective services worker met with the girl, who said the alleged sexual contact occurred multiple times. The girl said she decided to tell her story after another, separate incident at an area business prompted her to do so. She said she also worried about being blamed for any trouble caused by talking to police.

Four adults were interviewed over the course of the investigation. Ehman, who denied any wrongdoing, allegedly admitted to allowing the girl to sit in the middle seat of his truck and laying down and watching television with her.

His next court appearance is at 11:30 a.m. June 19 in Pierce County Circuit Court.