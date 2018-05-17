New Richmond woman pleads guilty to federal charges
A New Richmond woman accused of embezzlement pleaded guilty this week to federal charges.
Stephanie M. Johnson, 40, was convicted Tuesday, May 15, in U.S. District Court of failing to pay payroll taxes from her employees' paychecks and defrauding her corporation and business partner.
She admitted in court that her business, Paradigm Services Inc., which provides group homes and home health care to adults with physical and mental disabilities, deducted more than $28,000 in employee payroll taxes that weren't paid to the government, according to a U.S. justice department news release.
Federal prosecutors said she also admitted to defrauding the business of about $197,000 by using corporate debit cards for personal purchases. Johnson falsely coded those purchases — meals, entertainment and clothing, according to an indictment — as business expenses, she admitted in court.
Sentencing is Aug. 7, where a federal judge could sentence Johnson to up to five years in prison on the tax charge and another 20 years on the mail fraud charge.