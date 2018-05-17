Search
    New Richmond woman pleads guilty to federal charges

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:11 p.m.

    A New Richmond woman accused of embezzlement pleaded guilty this week to federal charges.

    Stephanie M. Johnson, 40, was convicted Tuesday, May 15, in U.S. District Court of failing to pay payroll taxes from her employees' paychecks and defrauding her corporation and business partner.

    She admitted in court that her business, Paradigm Services Inc., which provides group homes and home health care to adults with physical and mental disabilities, deducted more than $28,000 in employee payroll taxes that weren't paid to the government, according to a U.S. justice department news release.

    Federal prosecutors said she also admitted to defrauding the business of about $197,000 by using corporate debit cards for personal purchases. Johnson falsely coded those purchases — meals, entertainment and clothing, according to an indictment — as business expenses, she admitted in court.

    Sentencing is Aug. 7, where a federal judge could sentence Johnson to up to five years in prison on the tax charge and another 20 years on the mail fraud charge.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
