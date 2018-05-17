The Pierce County District Attorney’s office charged Jason J. Kulla, 45, with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon and strangulation and suffocation. He’s also charged with misdemeanor battery.

Kulla made his initial court appearance Thursday, where Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic set his cash bond at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was not yet set.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, Kulla’s 19-year-old girlfriend, was raped by him at knifepoint Tuesday, May 15, during an ordeal that she said later took the couple to a wooded area near Prescott.

There, she told investigators, Kulla punched her in the face, stomped on her chest and brandished a shovel. She said she feared he was going to kill her, the complaint states. They left the area after a female there tried talking to them, the woman reported.

The complaint states they returned to Kulla’s Ash Street home, where he locked her out. She told detectives she tried getting back inside by prying a screen off a window.

Kulla, she said, opened the window and stabbed her in the abdomen, according to the complaint.

The woman ran for help and told police about the assault, which led them to Kulla’s house — the scene of an hours-long standoff that ended just before 3 p.m. Tuesday when he surrendered to officers.