Hudson JV girls soccer coach charged with felonies

St. Croix County prosecutors on Friday charged 23-year-old Hudson resident Benjamin J. Schrock with causing a child to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material. He was ordered to post a $2,500 cash bond at his initial court appearance.

Bond conditions require Schrock to be fitted with a GPS device and to surrender his passport.

According to a letter from Hudson School District to families, Schrock has been barred from entering school property or contacting any students. The letter says he’s been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district-led investigation.

The district said a pre-employment background check on Schrock turned up “no concerns” at the time.

The statement, issued by Hudson High School Principal Peg Shoemaker, reads:

“The Hudson School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward. We will continue to keep the best interests of your child and all of our athletes as a primary concern. We know people may have additional questions. Due to the ongoing legal investigation, the School District may not able to answer all of the questions you may have. You may contact me directly with your questions or concerns.”

Details of the criminal allegations weren’t immediately available.