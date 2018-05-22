St. Croix County prosecutors on Friday charged 23-year-old Hudson resident Benjamin J. Schrock with causing a child to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material. He was ordered to post a $2,500 cash bond at his initial court appearance.

Bond conditions require Schrock to be fitted with a GPS device and to surrender his passport.

According to a letter from Hudson School District to families, Schrock has been barred from entering school property or contacting any students. The letter says he's been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district-led investigation.

The district said a pre-employment background check on Schrock, who told police he'd been coaching at Hudson for more than a year and a half, turned up "no concerns" at the time.

The statement, issued by Hudson High School Principal Peg Shoemaker, reads:

"The Hudson School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward. We will continue to keep the best interests of your child and all of our athletes as a primary concern. We know people may have additional questions. Due to the ongoing legal investigation, the School District may not able to answer all of the questions you may have. You may contact me directly with your questions or concerns."

According to the complaint:

Hudson High School Athletic Director Steph Devos reported to the school's police liaison officer on May 17 that a student had informed a counselor about inappropriate SnapChat messages sent by Schrock, her coach.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told police she got SnapChat photos on April 23 of Schrock — first in his underwear and later in the nude. There were about 20 messages in total, the student reported.

The victim denied sending Schrock any inappropriate messages.

She told police she was following Schrock's SnapChat story from a basketball game he was attending. He individually SnapChatted her the lewd photos after the game.

Police noted that SnapChat photos disappear after several seconds and can't be reopened after they've been viewed.

The girl texted Schrock the next day, the messages of which were saved in screen shots. In response to a question about what happened the previous night, Schrock responded "I really don't remember much about last night, I got home from the game, I thought I had went straight to bed, I had a couple beers there. Whatever might've happened I apologise." He told the girl he didn't recall what happened.

"This is why I don't normally drink," Schrock responded. "I don't often remember what happens."

He later apologized to the girl, saying he was "truly shameful of it" and that "you have my word it won't happen again." Schrock, whose SnapChat name is Lord Benjamin, later admitted sending the girl a message while he was naked in bed, but said his genitals were covered. Schrock said if his genitals were exposed, "it was a lapse of judgment on his part," the complaint states.

Schrock told police his messages were part of a photo exchange with the girl, but that he wasn't soliciting anything illicit from her and that she did not send any intimate images in return.

He denied sending inappropriate messages to other students and told police it was the first time he'd done such a thing.

Police confiscated Schrock's laptop as part of the investigation.

A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, May 24.