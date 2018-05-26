Pierce County sheriff's blotter

• An officer reported to W2456 Highway 72 in Elmwood at 9:03 p.m. May 16 for two chain saws that were stolen from a shed.

Trespasser warned

Officers responded to a complainant who said a subject was trespassing at 330th Avenue / County Trunk A in Maiden Rock at 8:28 p.m. May 16. The male subject was warned about trespassing; he said he would stay off the property.

Traffic troubles

• Robert P. Sullivan, 47, Bay City, was stopped for speeding at 8 p.m. May 15 at 370th Avenue / County Trunk K, Hager City. Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Officers responded to a motorcycle that possibly went into a ditch at 10:42 p.m. May 20 at 690th Street / County Trunk V near Ellsworth. Motorcyclist Larry R. Langer, 60, Ellsworth, was leaving the scene when an officer stopped him. Langer was arrested for OWI.

• Officers responded to a one-vehicle accident with property damage at 7:02 a.m. May 19 at County Road F / State Road 29 in Prescott. Josiah M. Worley, Hastings. Minn., was later arrested for OWI-first.

Keeping the peace

• A caller asked police at 11:43 a.m. May 14 for assistance picking up property at W5466 County Trunk N, Beldenville. Arrangements were made for property to be picked up.

• An officer responded to 411 First St., Plum City, at 10:15 a.m. May 16 to keep the peace as a woman moved her belongings out of a house.

Child custody

Police responded to N3296 County Road K, Hager City, where a female called because a male had shown up unannounced to see a child at 6:34 p.m. May 14. She was advised of her options with child custody. The male subject left before officers arrived.

Subjects sleeping in car

Officers observed a vehicle with two male subjects who appeared to be asleep at N5154 County Trunk O in Ellsworth at 12:57 a.m. May 19. Contact was made with them, who admitted to drinking; their parents were called and came to picked up the two men.

Miscellaneous

• An officer responded to a domestic call at 8:24 a.m. May 15 at W9686 295th Ave., Hager City. Officers spoke to both subjects and one of subject left the residence for the night.

• Police reported to N673 825th St., Hager City, at 3:08 a.m. May 16 for a possible assault. The suspect left before officers arrived. An officer spoke to the victim but was unable to make contact with the suspect.

• Police responded at 10:49 p.m. May 20 to a possible physical domestic case at W11498 840th Ave., River Falls. Prior to police arriving Alex S. Biron, River Falls, left in a vehicle, but was located and arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Julia A. Kilpatrick, 67, Stillwater, Minn., collided with a vehicle driven by Jamie S. Randall, 51, Ellsworth, at 2:36 p.m. May 13 at the intersection of US Highway 63 and State Highway 35 in the town of Trenton. Both vehicles were at a four-way stop. Randall's vehicle, which was stopped first, pulled out and was struck by Kilpatrick's vehicle in the passenger side. Both drivers and Kilpatrick's passengers Phillip G. Briggs, 53, Woodbury,Minn., and Travis J. Mester, 31, Cottage Grove, Minn., were not injured.

• A vehicle driven by Rebecca L. Holm, 21, Ellsworth, crossed through a ditch and hit a tree when Holm fell asleep while driving at 8:20 a.m. May 18 on 710th Street in the town of Ellsworth. No injury reported.

• A vehicle driven by Jasmine A. Jechort, 16, Red Wing, Minn., hit a utility pole at 5 a.m. May 19 on 20th Street in the town of Union. The driver said there was another vehicle in the center of the road at the crest of the hill and she swerved to avoid the vehicle and lost control. The other driver did not stop. No injury reported.

• Jada M. Skulski, 17, Hager City, swerved to miss a raccoon at 10:30 p.m. May 18 on 730th Street in the town of Hartland and lost control of the vehicle, striking a power pole and breaking it. Skulski and passenger Bryce H. Berenschot, 19, Ellsworth, were not injured. Skulski was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

• A vehicle driven by Todd R. Ames, 48, Prescott, lost control and rolled two times on the road and then rolled two more times in the ditch at 5:58 p.m. May 10 on 690th Avenue in the town of River Falls. Ames was transported to River Falls Area Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for operating while revoked and failure to keep vehicle under control.