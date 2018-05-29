Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Jayson J.R. Bailey, 20, St. Paul, posted a $15,000 signature bond on a felony burglary - building or dwelling charge May 7. The charge resulted from a May 3 incident in Prescott.

Kyle M. Brown, 38, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent to and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping charges May 7. The charges stemmed from a March 21 incident in Ellsworth.

Travis J. Doran, 27, Prescott, posted a $15,000 signature bond on a felony first degree child sex assault (sexual contact with person under age 13) charge May 9. The charge resulted from incidents on and between Jan. 24, 2015 and Feb. 28, 2015 in Prescott.

Mason J. Fahey, 26, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment) charge May 9. The charge stemmed from a May 9 incident in Prescott.

Payton L. Gentry, 19, Superior, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a theft-movable property charge May 7. The charge resulted from a Jan. 10 incident in River Falls.

Gregory A. Girgen, 61, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on possession of narcotic drugs and possess drug paraphernalia charges May 7. The charges stemmed from a March 1 incident in the town of Trenton.

Michael K. Huffman, 33, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $7,000 signature bond on disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer charges May 9. The charges resulted from a May 8 incident in Ellsworth.

Benjamin T. Julen, 21, St. Paul, pleaded innocent and posted a $10,000 signature bond on theft-movable property, resisting or obstructing an officer and possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin charges May 7. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 10 incident in River Falls.

Elliot J. Kerby, 20, St. Paul, waived extradition May 7 to Stearns County, Minn., where he is charged with felony drugs (fifth degree, possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - not small amount of marijuana), felony firearm serial number - receive/possess with no serial number and gross misdemeanor carry/possess pistol without permit (public place).

Kenneth A. Meixner Jr., 27, homeless, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on a felony burglary - building or dwelling charge May 8. The charge resulted from a March 22 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Cody R. Person, 23, Ellsworth, posted a $7,500 signature bond on felony possess with intent - cocaine, felony possess with intent - THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges May 7. The charges stemmed from a May 4 incident in the town of Trenton.

Dontae J. Terry, 28, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a battery charge May 7. The charge resulted from a March 17 incident in River Falls.

Justina M. Thobe, 26, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony child abuse - recklessly cause harm charge May 7. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 2 incident in Ellsworth.

Yosheena L. Turner, 24, St. Paul, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on battery and disorderly conduct (both with domestic abuse assessments) charges May 8. The charges resulted from a May 7 incident in the town of Clifton.

Closed cases

Kyle M. Brown, 38, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 May 8. Misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Jan. 4 and March 21 in Ellsworth.

John B. Duncan, 28, Cottage Grove, Minn., was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 May 7. The charge resulted from a Nov. 27 incident in Prescott.

An issue of worthless checks charge against Robert N. Forto, 47, Willow, Alaska, was dismissed May 9. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 22, 1997 incident in Pierce County.

Three felony bail jumping charges and one count of hit and run against Austin G. Fritzinger, 25, Delavan, were dismissed May 7. The charges resulted from incidents Aug. 16 and 18 and Nov. 2 in River Falls.

Kyle J. Gattelaro, 25, River Falls, was convicted of battery, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 May 7. A criminal damage to property charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 4 and 6 in River Falls.

Cody N. Hoyer, 30, Elmwood, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 May 8. Information was filed on resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges. The charges resulted from a June 8 incident in the town of Trenton.

Deborah A. Love, 59, New Richmond, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 May 7. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 21 incident in Ellsworth.

Brandon M. Madery, 37, South St. Paul, Minn., was convicted of theft - movable property, sentenced to two days in jail (time served and ordered to pay $415 in restitution May 8. The charge resulted from an incident between Sept. 15, 2015 and Dec. 16, 2015 in River Falls.

Cory A. Mandelkow, 29, Spring Valley, was convicted of ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 May 7. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 19 incident in Spring Valley.

Violate/harassment restraining order and disorderly conduct charges against Mary E. Melstrom, 41, Hager City, were dismissed May 9. The charges resulted from a March 25, 2016 incident in the town of Isabelle.

Deferred prosecution

Kyle M. Brown, 38, Ellsworth, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge May 8. A battery charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 4 incident in Ellsworth.

Forrest M. Davidson, 20, River Falls, was convicted of possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer charges, sentenced to two years of probation and three months in jail and fined $743 May 8. He also pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony battery or threat to judge, law enforcement officer or prosecutor charge. Information was filed on disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges. The charges resulted from a Sept. 24 incident in River Falls.

Jennifer M. Strom, 36, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges May 8. A theft - movable property charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from an Oct. 29 incident in River Falls.