The defense is asking for more time to review the results of an autopsy. Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the court most of the information on the case was passed along weeks ago and the defense should be ready to go in 30 days. McCandless' attorney is asking for 60. A status hearing was set for early July.

--

Feds threaten to sue Wis. over voting restrictions

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the federal government is threatening to sue because this state doesn't let temporary overseas voters file unofficial ballots or get their ballots electronically.

A letter from the U.S. Department of Justice was received two weeks ago. Federal law allows voters living outside the country — short-term or long-term — both options. The U.S. Attorney General's Office is demanding the state of Wisconsin sign an agreement promising to provide those options. The letter is on the agenda to be discussed at a meeting Thursday at the Capitol.

--

State Supreme Court: Concrete company can’t dig up burial sites

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld a decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals on a digging permit for a concrete company.

Wingra Redi-Mix is asking the state to let it excavate burial mounds inside its Dane County quarry. A request for a permit was denied. The mounds in question are listed on the Wisconsin Historical Society's burial sites catalog leading to the need for a permit from the state Division of Hearings and Appeals. The Tuesday vote by the state Supreme Court was 3-3, meaning the appeals court ruling stands.

--

Madison Brat Fest organizers making safety changes

Trying to make the annual event a safer experience, organizers of Madison's Brat Fest are adding security and cutting back on the hours for the carnival.

A major fight broke out on the midway last year. In an effort to head off any disturbances, four Dane County Sheriff's deputies will be added to the event's private security team. An estimated crowd of 180,000 is expected to attend the event between Friday and Monday at 6 p.m. The event raises money for local charities.

--

Report: Ryan ‘out of juice’’; won’t remain speaker through final term

A Washington, D.C., news story suggests House Speaker Paul Ryan won't hold on to the leadership position until Election Day in November.

The report on Politico.com quotes a senior Republican member of Congress who wants a vote on the speaker's position to come soon. The lawmaker pointed to the failure of the House of Representatives to pass a GOP farm bill last Friday as proof the Janesville Republican has "run out of juice" and needs to be replaced. Ryan announced his intention to resign from Congress last month after 20 years in Washington. Several Republican leaders have denounced the report as false.

--

We Energies requests approval for 50-mile gas pipeline near Foxconn plant

Wisconsin-based We Energies is asking the Public Service Commission to approve its plans for a 50-mile pipeline to be located near the massive Foxconn plant.

The documents were filed last week. The Milwaukee-based utility says the pipeline was in the planning stages before the Foxconn project. We Energies says it will increase the quantity and reliability of natural gas service. Its price tag is estimated to be about $196 million. Two different routes are being proposed, with both of them ending just west of the new plant being built in Mount Pleasant.