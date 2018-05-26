Hudson Police: Nude gun-toter; Out-of-control juvenile

Harassment cases

• Police were called to Hazelcrest Drive at 8 p.m. Friday, May 11 for a report of a harassment injunction order violation. A man said his ex-wife, who is only supposed to contact him through a messaging application, was speaking to their children on the phone and tried to have them put the call on speaker to speak with him. The children knew that was not allowed and hung up the phone. The man then got a phone call from an unknown number. The caller was a man who tried to ask questions for the ex-wife. An officer referred the ex-wife for a violation of the harassment injunction order.

• An attorney made a report of harassment on Tuesday, May 15 following a May 13 message left by an unknown male. The message stated "I want my money back, I want my money back. You screwed me. You have watchers, I have time." The attorney said the call could be from a man involved in a divorce case she worked a few years ago. Contacted by police, the man said he did not make the call, and if a trace comes back to his number, then somebody else used his phone. He said the attorney will not hear from him again.

Out-of-control juvenile

Police responded to a juvenile complaint of disorderly conduct and battery on Second Street at 9 p.m. Friday, May 11. The caller stated her foster daughter became out of control on the drive home, refusing to put on her seatbelt, not listening, punching the car windows and kicking the passenger seat and another foster child in the back of the head. The officer spoke with St. Croix County Juvenile Intake and it was determined the foster mother would continue to drive the daughter back home. The minor was referred for charges of disorderly conduct and battery.

Sticky fingers

At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12 a minor was cited for shoplifting at Fleet Farm on Industrial Street. The minor admitted to placing four sheet metal screws in his pocket, taken from a plastic package. The minor said he needed the screws for a project. The total cost was $2.19.

Window intruder, or not?

A report of a man entering through the window of a ground floor apartment brought police to Coulee Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12. After officers approached the man and cleared the apartment, the man told police he lived in the apartment with his sister. He had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and crawled through the window to get back in. The sister confirmed over the phone that the man was allowed in the apartment.

Animals left in car

Two dogs in a car in a parking lot on Crest View Drive caused concern for a caller on Wednesday, May 16. The caller was unsure of how long the dogs had been in the vehicle. An officer on scene noted all four windows were cracked, and the current temperature was 88 degrees. One dog was moving around the vehicle. The second was lying under the dash of the front passenger side, away from the sun and panting. While trying to coordinate an announcement on the system of the nearby business, the officer made contact with the owners of the vehicle. They both said they were only inside for 10 minutes. The officer told the owners of the danger of leaving animals in a hot car even for only minutes at a time.

Habitual truancy

Several minors were cited for habitual truancy over the week of Wednesday, May 9 through Wednesday, May 16. A minor was issued a citation for habitual truancy at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 9 for 26 full or partial days of unexcused absences this school year. Another minor was cited for 268 unexcused class period absences during the school year. A third minor was cited for 148 unexcused class period absences. A final minor was cited for 89 unexcused class period absences.