Red Wing man, Ellsworth woman sought after Wis. shooting

Goplen is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide while Blank is wanted for being party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Both suspects also have Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrants.

The shooting victim, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Goplen was described as being 5 foot 11 and 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Blank was described as 5 foot 5 and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They reportedly left the scene in two cars: a silver four-door mid-2000s Honda or Mitsubishi sedan and a 2000 maroon Jeep Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who sees the suspects shouldn’t approach them, but should call 911. Anyone with information about either Goplen or Blank is asked by the sheriff’s office to call 715-232-1348. Anonymous reports can be made through dunncocrimestoppers.com.