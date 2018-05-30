A preliminary hearing for Nicholas Cherrier revealed differing accounts of a statement that serves as the linchpin in the prosecution's case that the 18-year-old made threats to "shoot kids." He's charged with felony terroristic threats and disorderly conduct stemming from the March 30 incident at the town of Hudson-based Nor-Lake refrigeration company where he worked.

Prosecutors allege the New Richmond teen, who legally possessed an AR-15, a heavily modified shotgun and had ordered body armor, told a Nor-Lake coworker he planned to "shoot kids." That was what St. Croix County Sheriff's Office investigator Michael O'Keefe said Nor-Lake coworker Todd Emery told him.

Emery reported Cherrier made the comment twice during a conversation where he raised concerns about the volume of ammunition Cherrier had been buying, according to O'Keefe's testimony. The conversation prompted Emery to alert others at the workplace, a chain of events that led to the investigation.

But O'Keefe's counterpart, investigator Cary Rose, testified that Cherrier gave a different account of the same conversation.

He told Rose it was Emery who asked, "what are you going to do, shoot kids?" Cherrier answered in the affirmative, but later recanted after being admonished by Emery that such an idea was "not cool," Rose said at the hearing, describing Cherrier's version of events.

The hearing was held to determine whether there is probable cause to move the case forward. If not, St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack must dismiss any charges that don't reach that threshold.

At the hearing, Vlack told prosecutor Ed Minser and defense attorney Mark Gherty that the question comes down to who first raised the notion of "shooting kids."

Gherty says it was Emery and that his client's affirmative response was merely an ill-timed bit of deadpan humor. He argued Cherrier, a legal gun owner, was the target of surreptitious allegations for which there's no evidence.

Minser argues it was Cherrier — whose allegedly gruff interactions with coworkers already had employees on edge — who made the comment in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre.

"This doesn't sound like something that is funny," Minser said. "It sounds like something that is a true threat."

Vlack said he will review the case and issue his decision at a Friday, June 1 hearing.