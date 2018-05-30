The suit, brought by Hudson resident Rebecca Viebrock and New Richmond resident Lisa Vansomeren on behalf of their children, names Mancini, La Petite and Figero Crowns as defendants in the case.

The complaint lists the same address for Figero Crowns — a “pediatric dental crown manufacturer and supplier” — as Mancini’s home address in Woodbury.

Twin Cities attorney Brent Schafer is representing the families in the case and said he’s been contacted by dozens more. He’s now been contacted by more than 70 families and said, depending on how it proceeds, a class-action “is a possibility.”

The allegations mirror much of what Mancini has been accused of in Wisconsin state agency-led investigations that have accused him of unnecessary tooth extractions, unnecessary caps placed on teeth and improper anesthetic treatment.

Schafer said he’s also concerned about the records of former La Petite patients. He said some of them had been sent letters from the dentistry stating it would destroy their records if they weren’t contacted by May 18.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t see this letter until May 18,” Schafer said. “He is systematically destroying all of these records.”

He said the next step will be “to follow the paper trail” and connect billing records with work done on patients’ teeth.

Mancini surrendered his license to practice in Wisconsin in April, bringing an end to several investigations by the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services — though one additional investigation there was launched after he gave up his license. In addition to misdemeanor criminal charges he faces in St. Croix County, the 42-year-old is also being sued in Dane County for allegedly submitting false Medicaid claims through the dentistry.

Asked about the most recent allegations, Hudson attorney Kevin Urbik, who is representing Mancini in the Dane County case, declined to comment.

The Minnesota lawsuit alleges that because of Mancini’s actions, the children “have endured pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish, emotional distress” and fear of injury, according to the court filing.

The suit specifically names La Petite Dentistry in a section alleging intentional misrepresentation, claiming actions at the business allowed the plaintiffs’ children “to wholly unnecessary and inadequately performed medical procedures” that led to additional dental work.