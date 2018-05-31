Search
    Update: Lone suspect sought after Hudson bank robbery

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:30 p.m.
    Hudson police released this image of a man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank on Thursday, May 31, in downtown Hudson. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Police responded Thursday, May 31, to Wells Fargo in downtown Hudson after a bank robbery report there. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    Police were investigating a bank robbery Thursday in downtown Hudson.

    Hudson police responded at 9:19 a.m. May 31 to Wells Fargo Bank, 600 Second St., for a robbery report. 

    Police said the suspect demanded money but didn't display a weapon. No one was injured and an "undisclosed" sum of money was taken before the robber fled.

    A person who said she was inside the bank at the time of the robbery said staff were "pretty shook up" after the incident but not harmed. That witness, who asked to remain anonymous, reported hearing a commotion during the incident.

    Hudson police are working with the FBI to find the suspect, who was described a man wearing a dark-colored plaid shirt, dark pants, sunglasses and a dark sunglasses. Anyone who saw the man is asked to call Hudson detective Pete Schultz at 715-386-4771.

