Officers from Hudson and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office were injured and two squad cars were damaged in a high-speed chase through Hudson Wednesday morning.

The chase began around 11 a.m. May 30 at Wisconsin Street, south of Vine Street, where officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen over the weekend in St. Croix County.

The driver, identified in a Hudson Police Department news release as Cassidy J. Muecke of Fredonia, allegedly sped up when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, running multiple stop signs. Both Hudson Police officers and St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase.

Law enforcement followed the vehicle as it traveled east into the town of Hudson, at one point going off road through fields and yard. The chase ended when the vehicle struck a tree in the 800 block of Highlander Trail, the release said. Officers blocked in the vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy shot out the tires of the suspect’s vehicle after it was stopped to prevent Muecke from fleeing again, Hudson Det. Sgt. Pete Schultz said.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the suspect's vehicle first struck a deputy's patrol vehicle before crashing into the tree, where the Hudson officer pinned it while sheriff's deputies simultaneously arrived and boxed it in. Still, Knudson said, the suspect was accelerating the vehicle in attempt to escape.

"It was a dynamic situation," he said.

The sheriff said Lt. Brent Standaert shot out the suspect's tires during the episode since spike strips weren't available and the circumstances of the situation allowed for him to shoot them virtually point-blank.

"It was at close range and confined to a small area with weapons pointed towards the ground," Knudson said.

A Hudson officer was injured while breaking out the window of the stolen vehicle, Schultz said. He was treated for a cut to the forearm at Hudson Hospital and has since been released. One Hudson squad car sustained a currently unknown amount of damage. The sheriff's deputy whose SUV was struck also sustained minor injuries; Knudson said he was treated and released from Hudson Hospital.

Muecke was cleared by medical personnel before being arrested on suspicion of fleeing or eluding police, felony theft and a sheriff’s office hold for additional charges. He was being held Thursday in St. Croix County jail.